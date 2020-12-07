COVID-19 cases set new one-day record, some hospitals ‘on the edge’ with capacity

New known COVID-19 cases in Arkansas reported Saturday (July 11) topped 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic hit the state.

New known COVID-19 cases in Arkansas reported Saturday (July 11) topped 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic hit the state, with Arkansas’ former surgeon general saying “we are at a precipice of losing control of this virus.”

Known COVID-19 cases totaled 27,864 on Saturday, up 1,061 from Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases spiked almost 9%, from 5,847 on Friday to 6,355 reported Saturday. Deaths rose from 313 to 319. The state has reported 4,992 new cases since July 1, a 22% increase.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the rise in new cases could be tied to July 4 festivities.

“The record number of new cases is very concerning and may be the result of the July 4th celebrations, but regardless it is a reminder of the challenge we continue to face. As we dig deeper into the data I will have further comments on Monday,” he said in a statement to Talk Business & Politics.