COVID-19 cases rise in public schools, colleges and universities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — New known COVID-19 cases reported Friday (Oct. 30) were up compared to Thursday, but below the 1,337 record set the previous Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). Confirmed and probably deaths rose by six to reach 1,900.

The ADH reported that confirmed and probable cumulative cases rose 1,162 to total 110,874 since the pandemic hit Arkansas in early March. Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged Arkansans to follow health safety guidelines during Halloween.

“Although our total of new cases today is lower than last Friday, we cannot grow weary in our preventative measures against this virus. As we go into the weekend, let’s all be mindful of the guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health on how to have a safe Halloween,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a statement.