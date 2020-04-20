COVID-19 affects opening for Northwest Arkansas farmers markets

Farmers markets in the four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas are not expected to open.

Farmers markets in the four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas are not expected to open as usual in light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including the Springdale Farmers Market that was planned to open May 2.

“Our market is very heavily produce-driven, and 100% of the produce is locally-grown in Washington, Benton, Madison and Carroll counties,” said Carol Butler, market manager. “Although many of our vendors have greenhouses, the majority of our produce is not ready for market until the first of May. Also, we have traditionally opened the market on the same weekend as the Cinco de Mayo festival at The Jones Center.”

But with The Jones Center closed through May 28, the market has considered opening at other locations. The opening is to be announced, Butler said.