Coroner: Baby found burned to death in Macon

A Macon coroner says it seems the baby was left next to a space heater and received burns.

MACON, Ga. — A baby was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a Macon coroner.

Chief Coroner Leon Jones says it happened at a home on the 4500-block of Bishop Road.

That's in west Macon off Columbus Road.

Jones says the baby was a boy and about five-months-old.

It appears he was left next to a space heater and had burns all over his body, according to Jones.

Coroner Lonnie Miley was on scene and calls it a "sad situation."

He says there were three other people in the home including the mother, but he's not sure who made the emergency call.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Family and Children Services are working to get a timeline of what happened.

At this time, the sheriff's office says there are no charges.