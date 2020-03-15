Coronavirus puts nursing home visitation to a halt across the US

The Center for Disease Control has put a stop to the visitation of nursing homes across the country.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Center for Disease Control has put a stop to the visitation of nursing homes across the country. The coronavirus is especially dangerous to the frail and elderly, so now quarantine is taking place to limit exposure.

At the Sequoyah Manor Nursing Home in Sallisaw, leaders do not know when visitation will start back up.

“It is very hard, and it affects the entire community, it’s part of their daily routine to come visit here with their loved ones…it has truly been difficult,” says John Ryan, Administrator of the home.

Family members in the area agree that although it is difficult to stop visitation, it could save someone’s life.

“They thought I was going to be mad, but I’m not. I mean, I want to see my wife, she’s all I got, but people need to realize is they’re protecting the residents. The residents come first and not the people outside,” says Joe Hill, whose wife is currently at Sequoyah Manor.