Coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma at 16, one in Sequoyah County

There are currently 429 cases and 16 deaths in total in the state of Oklahoma.
Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continue to rise and there are 16 reported deaths so far.

One of the deaths due to COVID-19 is in Sequoya County.

According to Steve Rutherford Sequoyah County Emergency Manager,
first responders responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon, where a woman was found in her home in critical condition.

First responders tried to revive her, but she passed away in her home.

After her body was sent to the Oklahoma medical examiner, it was confirmed that she died of COVID-19. The victim was not previously tested and did not know she had the virus.

Medical responders have been tested and all have tested negative for the virus  

