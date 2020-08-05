x
Construction to cause lane closures on Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), construction on U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closures on Monday, May 11
Credit: MGN Galleries

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), construction on U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville will require overnight lane closures on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15. 

The lanes will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Crews will be installing barrier wall and laying pavement. 

This will be going on in the Bella Vista Bypass area. 

There will be flaggers, signage, and police to close lanes and to keep traffic moving during those times. 

The public is advised to be cautious when driving in the work zone, watch for

slower traffic speeds, warning signs, and safety personnel. 