CONNECTIONS: Washington Regional announces nursing hires

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville-based healthcare system Washington Regional announced a trio of new nursing hires recently.

Heather “Dawn” Hannah joined the hospital’s emergency department. Laura Droke and Samar Qedan work for Washington Regional Walker Heart Cardiovascular Clinic. Droke leads the in-clinic urgent care program. Qedan provides care to patients with acute and chronic cardiovascular conditions.

Washington Regional’s healthcare network employs over 3,200 people and consists of a 425-bed medical center and more than 55 clinic locations.