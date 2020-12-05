Fort Smith Public Schools show senior pride through yard signs

Officials with the Fort Smith school district spent the morning passing out yard signs to graduating seniors.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The end of the school year hasn't been how high school seniors expected to finish out their grade school career. Schoolwork has been done online and events like prom have been canceled.

But, the Fort Smith school district still wanted to do something to make the students feel special.

Fort Smith Seniors Posted by Jordan Tidwell 5NEWS on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

"We care about them, we’re thinking of them every day. We hate that this has happened, but we’re trying to make the best of a bad situation," Keri Rathbun, Northside principal.

While students have had to adapt, the district wanted the students to know they care about them.

"The accomplishment is still there, they still have made it through 13 years of school.. starting at kindergarten and going through their senior year. It’s such an accomplishment and it’s important for them to know that we see them and we experience this with them and honor their success," said Lisa Miller, Southside principal.