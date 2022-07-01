Wright’s Barbecue is coming to Rogers

Wright’s Barbecue, the popular catering and food company, will open a new restaurant in Rogers’ Pinnacle Hills area this fall.

ROGERS, Ark. — Johnson barbecue joint Wright’s Barbecue is expanding its brand of Texas-style brisket in Benton County.

Restaurant entrepreneur Jordan Wright said the popular catering and food company will open a new restaurant in Rogers’ bustling Pinnacle Hills area this fall. He announced the move over the weekend on Twitter and discussed details Monday (July 18) with the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.

The restaurant will be inside the former McClard’s Bar-B-Q space at 5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway. McClard’s, owned by Hunter Thomason and Gus Blass III, opened in April 2021. It closed earlier this month.

Rogers-based Hunt Ventures is the building owner, and Wright’s initial lease term is five years.

“It will be good to serve that area better,” Wright said. “People have been asking us to come to Rogers for a long time, so this makes sense.”

