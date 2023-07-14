Wilson Park pool reopens after closing for repairs

After officials reported pump issues with the Wilson Park Pool, the pool was closed for repair on July 13.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — City of Fayetteville officials announced on social media that the Wilson Park Pool was reopening after closing for repairs.

On Thursday, July 13, it was announced that the Wilson Park pool would be closing for repairs, citing issues with the pump.

The pool is set to reopen at 1 p.m. on July 14.

