Why are workers at the Van Buren Tyson Plant protesting?

A spokesperson for Tyson Foods confirmed that the company will close the Van Buren plant effective on May 12, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. — On March 13, 2023, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods confirmed that the company will close the Van Buren plant effective on May 12, 2023.

The closure impacts 969 employees.

A protest at the Van Buren Tyson Plant began on Monday morning, reportedly bringing attention to employee inequities related to the plant's closing.

The protest is in response to the unfair compensation following the upcoming shutdown of the plant and workers being laid off, according to an organization supporting the strike.

5NEWS has reached out to Tyson for a response to the protest and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Tyson workers are demanding:

Equal treatment compared to supervisors and corporate employees

Full payout of unused vacation time at the end of employment

Full accountability for workers’ compensation claims

Fair working conditions

According to the organization advocating for the Tyson workers, company supervisors are receiving a severance package but workers on the floor won't and Tyson is also reportedly refusing payout of unused vacation time and not allowing workers to take any vacation days before the closure.

Watch:

The organization, Venceremos, says it advocates for poultry workers in Arkansas and supports the employee strike. Venceremos claims that many workers who were previously injured on the job but feared retaliation for their complaints are now coming forward to file claims.

“Tyson is treating its workers as disposable, denying them the pay they are owed and the basic respect they deserve, not only as employees but as humans,” said Magaly Licolli, the executive director at Venceremos.

After the announcement of the closure, Tyson went on to say that employees were their top priority and that they plan to "work directly with impacted team members to help ensure they have the option to apply for open positions and relocation assistance where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities."

The Van Buren Chamber of Commerce along with the Crawford County Adult Education Center will be holding a career fair on April, 26 to help Tyson employees find new jobs.

A spokesperson with Tyson responded at 11 a.m. Monday, stating that the plant is still operating before giving a statement.

Full statement:

"We realize this is a difficult situation and supporting our affected team members is our top priority. We’ve been in regular communication with our Van Buren team to ensure they have resources and assistance available to them, including a $1,000 stay on bonus for all team members who remain with Tyson Foods until the plant closes. We’re offering team members relocation assistance with financial incentives, while also ensuring they have the option to apply for open positions where applicable to other Tyson Foods facilities. Team members with unused vacation or holiday time earned prior to the plant’s closing will be paid in full. We’re working closely with state and local officials, including the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and others, to connect all team members who choose not to relocate with resources available to them in their local community, including coordinating an upcoming job fair with more than 40 potential employers."

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device