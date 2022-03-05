Washington County Quorum Court discusses Mental Health Court as jail expansion alternatives

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is planning a proposal for a mental health court.
In 2018, the Washington County Quorum Court turned down a $38 million jail expansion proposal. The expansion, presented by Sheriff Tim Helder, would’ve added 600 beds to the jail paid by a temporary sales tax.
Instead, a study of the justice system motivated the formation of the committee to find alternatives to jail expansion.
The committee met on Friday, April 29, and gathered information from their subcommittee meetings and according to committee co-chair, Matt Durrett, the biggest topic was a mental health court.
Durrett says the committee attended the Craighead County Mental Health Court. They’re now considering bringing one to Washington County.
Durrett says they’re planning on presenting the idea at the next jail committee meeting.
