War Eagle Craft Fair highlights vendors virtually after in-person event was rescheduled

Vendors will be highlighted on War Eagle Fair's social media pages since the in-person event was rescheduled.

ARKANSAS, USA — The War Eagle Craft Fair may have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but officials have chosen to share the work of vendors virtually.

War Eagle Fair officials are featuring all registered vendors on the event Facebook page and Instagram account starting Tuesday (Sept. 1).

At the beginning of August, Board Members and staff of the War Eagle Fair made the decision to postpone the 67th annual event that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 15-18, 2020 to October 14-17, 2021.

Founded in 1954, the War Eagle Fair began as a way for Ozark artisans to display and market their wares.

Each year thousands of visitors descend on the War Eagle Valley to take in the sites and sounds offered by over 200 artisans.