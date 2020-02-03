Volunteers needed to tidy up Lake Tenkiller

Tidy Up Tenkiller is a community-generated effort to sustain Lake Tenkiller's natural beauty.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Volunteers are needed to help clean up Lake Tenkiller during the third annual tidy up event.

Due to flooding over the last several years and tornado damage in the Lake Tenkiller area, there are issues of trash and debris along the shorelines as well as in the water.

Tidy Up Tenkiller is a joint initiative between the Greater Tenkiller Area Association (GTAA), Lake Tenkiller Clean up Committee and area community organizations and residents.

The event was organized to address the issue of unsightly trash, Styrofoam and the danger of debris on the lake and along the shorelines.

Tidy Up Tenkiller Spring Cleaning is a 2-day event scheduled for March 27 and 28 from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.

The check-in area is located at Chicken Creek South Boat Ramp/Pavilion.

Supplies such as gloves, trash bags and safety gear will be available. Lunch (grilled hot dogs, chips and bottled water) will also be provided from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. both days.

The targeted areas of “Tidying Up” are the shorelines surrounding the Chicken Creek area. Burnt Cabin Ridge and Snake Creek Island will also be included as target areas. A boat taxi will be available to take volunteers from the Chicken Creek South area to Snake Creek and Burnt Cabin Ridge areas.

Volunteers are needed on Snake Creek Island and Burnt Cabin Ridge to pull debris down to the shoreline, for boats to pick up to take to dumpster locations as well as volunteers with boats to drive along the shorelines to collect trash/debris.

Volunteers may register for this event at www.laketenkiller.com.