Vigil to support the people of Ukraine in downtown Bentonville

Downtown Bentonville Inc. hosted a vigil to support the people of Ukraine in Bentonville Square.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After being postponed Sunday because of the severe weather, Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m. around 50 people showed up at Bentonville Square, and candles were passed out at the vigil, showing support for Ukraine.

“This might not change the world, but this will definitely help, and it feels good,” said Uliana Isaieva, daughter of the organizer, Alex Isaieva.

The Isaieva’s moved to Benton county around eight months ago and are worried about their family back home in Ukraine.

“My parents and our grandma are in Ukraine hiding in shelters from bombs rockets,” said Alex Isaieva, co-organizer of the vigil.

Isaieva lost contact with his grandma because bombs destroyed her city days ago.

“We accepted that she might be dead,” said Alex.

She is alive; however, the family still does not have contact with her and are praying for her safety.

The Isaieva’s say they are praying for peace and compassion, not only for Ukraine but Russia as well.

“Your mission Mr. Putin is peace,” Alex said. “Find your light inside you and leave our planet in peace.”

Alex says that he has a sense of comfort because he knows it is not in his hands, but God’s.

