Rogers art exhibit honors veterans and highlights the benefits of art on mental health

Organizers of the event say that art can have a positive impact on mental health and help veterans cope with issues such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Downtown Rogers Art partnered with the VA hospital in Fayetteville to highlight artwork by military veterans.

“Every month we like to have something that’s either socially significant or culturally significant so we do that with the veterans every year,” said Karen Wagaman, VP of Downtown Development.

Organizers say veterans’ mental health can be improved by art and music. The art walk allowed veteran artists to connect with the community and showcase their work.

“Some of them also have PTSD and they are learning that art helps cope with the PTSD, helps them with emotional struggles that they might have and it also gives them a chance to be out with the community and encourage people to show appreciation not for their art but also for their service,” Wagaman explained.

17 veterans showcased art this year with pieces ranging from paintings and crafts to sculptures and jewelry.

“I have severe depression and severe anxiety and PTSD. I didn’t want to paint at first and I just decided to. I liked it from that day forward,” said David Middlebrook, veteran and local artist.

Middlebrook started painting on April 1 at the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC) with his art group and hasn’t stopped since. He says he’s thankful for the VA and PRRC for helping him find his gift while bonding with other veterans in Northwest Arkansas.

“It makes me happy. I just get in a whole different world. I’m 100% better than I was for the last 10 years. I felt happiness again and I wanted more of it,” David said.

Not only does David struggle with anxiety, depression and PTSD, but he’s also colorblind. He paints by reading what’s on the bottles and putting it on a canvas. But that doesn’t stop him from creating colorful works of art.

“I watched a couple of videos of people painting and I thought wow that’s pretty cool I’ll try that,” Middlebrook recalled.

At Thursday’s event, David shared his story in hopes that other veterans will use art as a form of therapy.

“It may not be painting but they could find something that does the same thing for them and hopefully they have the same results that I had,” Middlebrook said.

Next month, Downtown Rogers Art will celebrate “Shop NWA” to encourage people to shop with local businesses.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device