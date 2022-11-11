Events held across Northwest Arkansas to honor military members on Veterans Day

Veterans Day events were held to honor those who are currently serving and those who have served across Northwest Arkansas.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Several Veterans Day events were held today across our area honoring all those who have served or are serving our nation.

The Bella Vista Patriots held a Veterans Day program honoring all branches of the military by sending each branch's song.

Veteran Jim Parsons is the chairman of the Bella Vista Patriots. He says Veterans like himself have given us the freedom we have, and he is very thankful for that.

"It’s okay to put the men’s names on the Mall of Honor. It’s okay to be at the cemetery and do the rifle salute, but why don’t we honor them while we still can?” He said.

Sergeant Major Lance Nutt is the CEO and founder of Sheepdog Impact Assistance. He says remembrance is what Veterans Day is all about.

“Every freedom that we have— and that unfortunately we take for granted—sometimes are because of these men and women, and we need to make sure every generation remembers all of the many sacrifices that have been made for them,” he said.

He says for a lot of Veterans, it’s hard to separate Memorial and Veterans Day based on the memories, good or bad, that are associated with their service. What he tries to do is focus on celebrating the lives of the men and women that have paid such a heavy burden for us and the ones who are currently serving.

“While Memorial Day is a very somber occasion, Veterans Day should really be about celebrating that service and sacrifice and the willingness to fight by so many of our brave men and women that are willing to put that uniform on when so many others are not,” said Nutt.

In Fayetteville, a ceremony was held at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. Veteran Conrad Baker says being at the ceremony is almost like a sacred responsibility to him.

“I feel a responsibility to my fellow Veterans to honor them as well as give them the recognition that they deserve. The sacrifices they have made for this country,” he said.

