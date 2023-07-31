Fort Smith police investigate after vehicle crash destroys historic church grotto

Police are investigating after a vehicle allegedly crashed into a historic grotto at a Fort Smith church.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A local church is picking up the pieces of its prayer grotto after it was destroyed by a driver who allegedly crashed into it last week.

St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fort Smith posted these photos to their Facebook page saying the grotto protected the school from being damaged.

"As parishioners at St. Boniface, we have admired and prayed at the grotto in front of the school. We have asked the Blessed Mother to watch over our parish and us personally. Today Our Beautiful Lady protected the school from harm," the post read.

The statue of Mary had minimal damage, as you can see in the following photo.

The grotto was built in the early 1950's according to its website.

The church said there is an active investigation going on for this incident.

