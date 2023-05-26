Van Buren police officer gets a visit from local Dairy Queen

The new Dairy Queen paid a visit ahead of their opening to the Van Buren Police Department.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren is getting a Dairy Queen and the police department got a first taste ahead of the store's grand opening.

Dairy Queen visited the Van Buren Police Department on Thursday, May 25 after getting word about an officer who is a big fan of the chain.

"When we heard Detective Allen was a big DQ fan, we knew we had to visit," says the social media post by Dairy Queen.

Lieutenant Randy Allen can be seen in the picture holding up some of the treats Dairy Queen brought to the police department.

