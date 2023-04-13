Van Buren high schooler publishes 600+ page action novel

Allison Snow, a Van Buren High School Junior, published "The Ways of the Mind," a Sci-Fi fantasy book available on Amazon.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A post by the Van Buren School District shouts out Allison Snow, the Van Buren High School junior who recently published a 600+ page action novel entitled, "The Ways of the Mind."

The book is filled with mystery, fantasy, & science-fiction while focusing on Brooklynn Sparks, a fictional 15-year-old girl from South Carolina with a set of highly unnatural talents.

"The Ways of the Mind" is currently available on Amazon.

Allison is already at work on her second book, with plans to make a trilogy.

In addition to being a published author, the Facebook post notes that Allison is also an accomplished student. She reportedly plays softball and golf while being a member of the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Following graduation, she hopes to attend college and pursue a career in medicine.

