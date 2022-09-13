U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue talks of land acquisition

They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around beaver lake. All have been notified. On average, the corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each.



“The Corps of Engineers should have bought that land in the first place but didn’t have the same technology as we do now back in the 50s. So, what we are doing now is trying to go back and right the wrong. So, they’ve had land that we’ve been putting water on for almost 70 years now,” said Jay Townsend.



Jay Townsend is the Chief of Public Affairs for the Army Corp of Engineers Little Rock District. The Corps presented two options during its first public scoping workshop earlier this year take no action or purchase the land needed regardless of whether the landowner was willing to sell. Based on the first round of public input, the corps has added another option called the willing seller alternative.



“We believe there are enough willing sellers out there that we can purchase some land, enter into agreements with people that we are not having to dispute with over several several years. So we think this willing seller alternative is a good blend of what we heard from the public comments,” he said.