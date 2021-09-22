United Way of NWA to give away 100 computers to low-income students

Together, several organizations are giving away 100 desktop computers and 100 hotspots with three months of free internet access.

LOWELL, Ark. — United Way of Northwest Arkansas is teaming up with numerous organizations to bring computers and Wi-Fi hotspots to low-income students and families.

The program was formed to address the digital divide and help expand access to technology.

Together, the organizations are giving away 100 desktop computers and 100 hotspots with three months of free internet access.

The donations are made possible with the partnership between Cargill, PCs for People, United Way of Northwest Arkansas, Boys & Girls Club of Benton County, Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County, and Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club.

“We are excited to collaborate with multiple organizations in this initiative. Connecting people to resources in the community is an important component of our work at United Way, and we hope this increased access to technology will benefit families in their education, work, and personal lives,” said United Way of NWA President and CEO Jackie Hancock.

The computers have been refurbished by PCs for People. They come with a monitor, keyboard, mouse, Wi-Fi adapter, webcam and a one-year warranty.

Local boys & Girls Club officials will distribute the equipment later this month to those in households below the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) threshold for the county they live in.