United Way of Fort Smith to celebrate 'Day of Caring' while social distancing

In honor of the United Way of Fort Smith Area's 27th Annual Day of Caring, they want to celebrate volunteers.

Because Day of Caring which was scheduled for April 23rd was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit is going to have Day of Caring – Social Distance Style.

They ask that each of you share a photo of you volunteering on social media with your favorite Day of Caring t-shirt, or even your favorite memory from a past Day of Caring event.

"We would love to flood social media with joyful memories of Day of Caring and shed some much-needed light during this stressful time. Please invite your friends and co-workers to join you in this fun day. We are asking that you tag us in these social media posts. On Facebook, tag United Way of Fort Smith and on Instagram and Twitter @unitedwayfsa. For social media platforms where hashtags are used, the hashtags will be #unitedwayfsa #SocialDistanceStyle," the nonprofit wrote on its website.

Day of Caring is a vital event for local non-profit agencies.

"Over the past 26 years, the value of our volunteer hours has reached well over one million dollars," the company said. "These volunteers provided the workforce for our agencies to complete much-needed projects."

The nonprofit will try to reschedule a time when it is safe for volunteers and agencies to celebrate in person. If time does not allow for rescheduling this year, they may be in contact with volunteers about completing the projects through our Day of Caring 365 program. This will depend on social distancing guidelines.

The design for the t-shirt was complete so they changed it up a bit and are offering the option to purchase a Day of Caring 2020 – Social Distance Style t-shirt.

Details on pricing and payment options will be available on April 23. Proceeds from the purchase of the t-shirt will benefit the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. This fund will assist agencies and organizations in providing individuals and families who have been impacted by this pandemic, the assistance needed to stay in their homes and keep food on the table.

United Way and the Community Response Committee will work to get those dollars into our area quickly. These micro-grants (up to $1000) are for organizations responding to the immediate needs of vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.