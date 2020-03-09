x
United Way of Fort Smith donates to 29 local school districts

Because of the generosity of companies and individuals, the nonprofit was able to present checks to 29 school districts in its six-county coverage area.
United Way presented a check to Booneville School District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United Way of Fort Smith Area presented checks Wednesday (Sept. 2) to school districts following it's annual Fill the Bus campaign.

Because of the generosity of companies and individuals, the nonprofit was able to present checks to 29 school districts in its six-county coverage area.

This year the school supply drive was held virtually because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It provided school supplies to disadvantaged children in the River Valley and was able to help them get a head start on the school year. 

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of the Fill the Bus campaign.

United Way of Fort Smith Area presents checks to local school districts

