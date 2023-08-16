UAMS provides food lockers to church pantry

The lockers will allow clients of the food pantry to receive food outside of regular business hours.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) installed Community Food Lockers at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 16.

The new lockers will allow food pantry clients to pick up their food orders at a more convenient time.

The temperature-controlled, food-safe devices that store fresh, shelf-stable and frozen foods. The St. James Food Pantry already offers a free drive-thru pantry and DoorDash deliveries.

The food lockers are the result of a group effort between the church and the university's Northwest Arkansas Food Insecurity Community of Practice, which was established in 2020 to improve access to healthy food.

