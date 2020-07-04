x
community

UA virtual choir sings Alma Mater

More than 100 singers gathered virtually to sing the university's Alma Mater.
Credit: University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A video of the University of Arkansas Choral Studies Virtual Choir singing the university's Alma Mater has gone viral.

More than 100 singers from the Schola Cantorum, Women's Chorus, Men's Chorus, Inspirational Chorale and Chamber Choir learned the Alma Mater and recorded themselves singing their parts as part of a final online learning project.

The audio and video were carefully layered and edited together creating a "virtual choir." The video now has over 10,000 views on YouTube.

The university says the goal of the project was to show that even during periods of isolation, we can find community. Even when concert halls are silent, music rings through the air. 

