UA lights up Donald W. Reynolds Stadium for 2020 high school graduates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — In a tribute to local high school graduates, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will light up in various school colors beginning on Wednesday (May 13) night.

A total of 12 high school graduation ceremonies were originally scheduled to take place this week at the University of Arkansas. However, due to COVID-19, the state postponed any in-person high school commencement ceremonies until at least July 1.

Razorback Athletics will honor graduates of high schools who had scheduled commencements on the U of A campus.

Each school will be honored on the date of its originally scheduled commencement, beginning on Wednesday night, and concluding on Saturday night. The stadium will be lit in timed intervals beginning at 8 p.m. each evening. Lighting will conclude at 10 p.m.

No access to the stadium will be permitted. Anyone planning on viewing the lighting tributes from public areas is advised to observe all social distancing and other recommended public health precautions.

Wednesday, May 13

8 – 10 p.m. – Rogers New Technology High School

Thursday, May 14

8 – 9 p.m. – Huntsville High School

9 – 10 p.m. – Fayetteville High School Friday, May 15

8 - 8:40 p.m. – Elkins High School

8:40 – 9:20 p.m. – Rogers Heritage High School

9:20 – 10 p.m. – Rogers High School