UA holds 'Wooo Pig Weekend Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest'

Razorback Athletics is inviting fans to put their drawing skills to the test in the Wooo Pig Weekend Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest.

As a part of the fun leading up to Wooo Pig Weekend (April 24-26), Razorback Athletics is asking fans of all ages to create Razorback themed chalk masterpieces in driveways or neighborhood sidewalks. Create your masterpiece and then share it via Twitter.

As a reminder, be sure to follow all social distancing guidelines and others health recommendations from local and state officials.

Here’s how it works:

1. Chalk up your best Razorback themed art and snap a pic of your design between Monday, April 20 and Saturday, April 25.

2. Post your photo on Twitter and tag @ArkRazorbacks.

3. They will share the top 4 favorites on Twitter on Sunday, April 26 and open to a fan vote.

4. Finalists will each win (4) tickets to a Razorback Football home game.

5. The winner will receive (4) tickets and (4) pre-game sideline passes to a Razorback Football home game plus an autographed Sam Pittman football.

Join in the fun by showing your artistic abilities all while promoting some Razorback spirit!

Friday, April 24 | 6:30 p.m.

Razorback Baseball Facebook Live Broadcast – 2015 SEC Tournament No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Florida

Saturday, April 25 | 7:00 p.m.

Virtual #ONEHogCall Challenge: Wear your game day gear, go outside and Call The Hogs!

Saturday, April 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Razorback Football Facebook Live Broadcast – 2007 Arkansas vs. #1 LSU

Sunday, April 26 | All Day

Fan Vote for Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition – Winners & Finalists Announced