U of A food pantry prepares to open for the summer, needs food and hygiene donations

The Full Circle Food Pantry is needing donations to prepare to open in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry is in need of food and hygiene products donations as they prepare to re-open on May 31.

Donations can be left in donation bins in the Arkansas Union Center of Community Engagement and staff can also collect donations in their individual buildings to be brought to the Union.

Items the pantry is in need of include:

canned meats: chicken, tuna and Vienna sausages

crunchy peanut butter

granola bars

oatmeal

pasta

broth

laundry detergent

shampoo and conditioner

other hygiene products

other canned food items (with the exception of peas and green beans)

The Full Circle Food Pantry is a student-led emergency food assistance program that serves the University of Arkansas community. Students and employees can get a three-day supply of groceries and personal care items, up to two times per week, for the entire household.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device