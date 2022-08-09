Tyson Foods commits $2.5M & partners with Feeding America food banks

Tyson Foods announced its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity and provide greater access to protein by partnering with Feeding America food banks.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America member food banks.

On Sept. 7, Tyson Foods' $2.5 million commitment will provide greater access to protein in communities facing hunger.

Tyson also says this month it is donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals, to alleviate hunger.

"While hunger exists in every county across the country, it impacts each community in vastly different ways, requiring thoughtful and strategic solutions,” said Erika Thiem, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Feeding America. "One in eight people, including one in six children, in America are food insecure. As food banks continue to face increasing demand, we're thankful for partners like Tyson, whose ongoing food and fund donations are supporting our network’s efforts to increase access to protein, a high-need item, and ensure equitable access to food for communities facing hunger.”

Tyson Foods says it will allocate $1 million of its donation to support Equitable Food Access grants, whose goals are to improve access to nutritious food among people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity. Equitable Food Access grants also focus on communities of color and/or people living in rural communities.

Tyson also says the remainder of the $2.5 million donation will go towards Feeding America food banks’ efforts to expand capacity to repack bulk or private label protein products into family-size quantities. This increases the types of protein that can easily be donated and distributed.

“Tyson has been a long-time partner of Feeding America, as their mission to improve access to nutritious food for all, is aligned with our mission to Feed the World. This partnership with Feeding America to expand capacity and help rural communities and communities of color is the next step in our evolving strategic partnership,” said Tim Grailer, senior director, Tyson Foods. “With inflation putting pressures on the charitable food system, both increasing their costs and the need for their services, there has never been a more important time to support these efforts.’

