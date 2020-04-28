Tyson Elementary staff beat isolation with a weekly lunch date

A small group of instructional assistants missed each other so much that they decided to get together once a week for lunch, social distancing included.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Students, teachers and staff haven’t seen each other in person for several weeks and the isolation is hard for some people.

A group of educators decided to host a weekly lunch, with social distancing.

The small group of instructional assistants from Tyson Elementary meet every Tuesday for lunch.

Now in its sixth week, the get together in the parking lot of the Malco Razorback Theatre was the idea of instructional assistant Janice Jones.

“I’m the only one that lives totally alone during this and I was just kind of getting a little stir crazy because I love work," Jones said.

The ladies were used to seeing each other eight hours a day, five days a week before the coronavirus took that all away.

“Our whole Tyson staff is like a family so, it’s like you’re missing your right arm when these guys aren’t around," Tracy Anderson said.

The ladies sit in lawn chairs six feet apart to maintain social distancing.

They can be there for up to two hours sharing stories, laughing and just catching up.

The only thing missing is the kids.

“I miss the hugs. I miss the hugs from all my kids and yeah I miss everything," said school translator, Maria Chavez.

They say just these few hours of social interaction can help get them through the week.