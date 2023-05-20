Treylon Burks and KJ Jefferson host youth football camp in Farmington

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Treylon Burks & K.J Jefferson were inspiring youth athletes on Saturday. The two athletes highlight the importance of giving back.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Former Razorback football player and now Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks and current Razorback KJ Jefferson were back in town on Saturday, May 19.

"It's a good opportunity to just come out and inspire little kids to, you know, chase their dreams," Burks says.

Saturday's camp was the first of its kind in our area. The camp was sponsored by "Flexworks", a company that runs different youth camps with pro and collegiate athletes across the country.

"Really, we just love the opportunity to inspire kids in the next generation to really look up and reach for the stars and ideally achieve their goals and working with top athletes like KJ Jefferson and Treylon Burks are great role models for these kids so it's just a great give back opportunity for everyone involved," Riley Hansen, director of partnerships at Flexworks explains.

A camp like this was an opportunity Burks says he didn't receive as a kid but at Saturday's camp he taught them the most important skill in the game and that's mental strength.

"Just to teach them that, to just move on to the next play and to keep encouraging them to have fun. That's the main thing when playing any sport is to always have fun with it because when you stop having fun there's really no point of playing anymore," said Burks.

Hansen says with Burks coming back after his first year in the NFL, that's just a small token of what makes the camp so unique.

"I think what really makes it unique is our individual target market of 6 to 16 and really the focus on giving everyone a fair shot," Hansen said.

The camp was for kids ages 6 to 16. Camp organizers say a big focus of the camp was making sure everyone had a fair shot which included helping kids financially attend the camp.

"That's a big priority of ours is making sure we provide equal opportunity to those who are less fortunate and I think there's not a better company out there that can do that with the type of engagement that these athletes make and really want to get involved in their local communities really focusing on that grassroots opportunity," said Hansen.

Saturday's community engagement event doesn't stop there. Both star-studded athletes say they plan to continue to give back to their community.

"I mean, that's the big thing for me is community engagement, just able to showcase and use my platform to raise awareness for different causes anywhere that's the main thing for me," Jefferson said.

