Walmart grant makes Treehouse Pantry vehicle donation possible

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Treehouse Pantry is celebrating the unveiling of two vehicles donated by the Springdale School District on Sept. 12 from 10-11 a.m. at pantry.

The school district donated a new refrigerated box truck and a delivery van through a $185,000 grant by Walmart. The vehicles will be unveiled and displayed at the celebration.

“The Treehouse Pantry utilizes the delivery van to deliver requested resources to school buildings and homes,” said Damon Donnell, Springdale Public Schools Student Services director. “District social workers, counselors, and nurses can complete the Treehouse Pantry Delivery Form to schedule these deliveries.”

The pantry will be using the box truck to deliver snack packs to school, as well as to help district social workers, counselors, and nurses to avoid having to leave their buildings when they need resources.

Donnell said the box truck will also be used to host school and community mobile food giveaways.

