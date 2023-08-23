Anonymous $15,000 donation made on Officer Tommy Norman's birthday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas man well known for his giving spirit received a perfectly fitting gift for himself!
North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman celebrated his birthday on Tuesday—and to help him celebrate, an anonymous couple from Atlanta, Georgia donated $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas in North Little Rock.
"This is life-changing. It's huge for so many kids here in Central Arkansas, the Boys and Girls Club, honestly, I am having a hard time processing that it even took place. These are people that never even met these kids in Central Arkansas, but they have enough faith in them to make a donation that's absolutely huge," said Officer Norman.
Officer Norman said he believes some of the money will be used to refurbish the Boys and Girls Club gym.
To find out more information about the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, please click here.