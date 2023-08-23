Anonymous $15,000 donation made on Officer Tommy Norman's birthday

Officer Tommy Norman is known for his giving spirit, and now he was the one on the receiving end of a very special birthday gift benefitting the Boys and Girls Club.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas man well known for his giving spirit received a perfectly fitting gift for himself!

North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman celebrated his birthday on Tuesday—and to help him celebrate, an anonymous couple from Atlanta, Georgia donated $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas in North Little Rock.

"This is life-changing. It's huge for so many kids here in Central Arkansas, the Boys and Girls Club, honestly, I am having a hard time processing that it even took place. These are people that never even met these kids in Central Arkansas, but they have enough faith in them to make a donation that's absolutely huge," said Officer Norman.

Officer Norman said he believes some of the money will be used to refurbish the Boys and Girls Club gym.