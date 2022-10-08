'Hot Girls Walk' trend happened in Fayetteville

A viral trend on tik tok called “Hot Girls Walk” is making its way to Northwest Arkansas. Dozens of women gathered tonight to be a part of that trend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together. The organizer for tonight’s walk got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to Fayetteville.

“I just wanted to get a strong community of women together and kind of see where we can take things,” said Derrick.

Katarina Derrick was a gymnast at the University of Arkansas…during her career, she had 3 knee surgeries and struggled to find ways to exercise.

“So, I figured now would be a great time to combine walking, which I love and starting a new community of girls who are either new to college or just looking for a group of friends to kind of help out with,” Derrick explained.

Derrick says tonight’s group just so happened to be young women but her goal for the walking group is to have women of all ages.

“Like you said, I want it to be all-inclusive and I want everyone to feel like they can come by themselves or bring friends,” Derrick said.

Those who took part tonight say it’s a way to have an outlet with women in the community and improve your overall mental and physical health.

“But, mentally I think that it’ll definitely push everyone to get outside and even surrounding yourself with people is really good for mental health,” says Hailey Garner, participant.

Tonight’s walk has already made an impact on women and organizers say it will continue to grow.

“It definitely takes a toll on my life…like getting to know people and meeting new people so I hope that it does the same for everybody else,” said Garner.

Additionally, Dr. Marti Sharkey, the Fayetteville Health Officer says “walking has several benefits for both physical and mental health. The increased blood flow and circulation boost your mood by calming your nervous system and decreasing stress. A consistent walking routine can reduce cholesterol and improve cardiovascular health. Any increased movement can aid in weight loss.”