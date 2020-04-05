Summer camps preparing for cancellations due to COVID-19

Camps rely on revenue from this narrow window of time to keep them going throughout the year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Summer camps in our area have been waiting to hear whether they'll be able to host kids for the summer or if they will have to cancel all together.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that large gatherings will be allowed to resume on May 4th, but it comes with strict guidelines that leave some camp directors worried.

"We were hoping to get a little more guidance about June and July than we did today, the guidelines were that groups of 50 or more can meet and we have 1,000 beds," said Jason Wilkie, executive director at Camp Siloam.

"This is where it's difficult for all of us, June and July is where we make all of our money to support ourselves to the next summer," Wilkie said.

Summer camps like Camp Siloam look forward to filling its cabins with kids from all over the area and many kids visiting from rural places in Arkansas, but with the first day of camp just over a month away, restrictions still might be too tight for the camp to open its doors.

Camp counselors say that many kids receive scholarships or sponsorships to attend these summer programs.

"Some of these kids barely have anything, they come with nothing and they're so excited to be there and are so happy and joyful," said camp counselor Alyssa Dougan.

1,700 kids have already signed up for Camp Siloam and it's still up in the air whether or not they'll be able to attend.

"For some kids, it's maybe the only vacation they have in the summer, maybe their only chance to get away from home and have a special trip," Wilkie said.

"For a camper who was looking forward to that, if we have to cancel, it will be pretty disappointing to them."