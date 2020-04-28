Storm shelters available during COVID-19 pandemic

With severe weather expected in our area, storm shelters will be available to residents who need it.

POTEAU, Okla. — With severe storms making its way through our area, emergency managers in Arkansas want the public to know storm shelters are still available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency managers in Sebastian and Crawford Counties want to make it clear that their storm shelters are open for anyone in need. They are also sanitized to prevent any further spread of the virus.

“We actually clean it every day it’s open. Whenever the storm sirens do go off and activated the doors will automatically unlock,” said Travis Cooper, Sebastian County Emergency Manager.

The Sebastian County storm shelter is at Ben Geren Park and is providing masks, hand sanitizer to those who use it. It can hold around 300 people.

“The focus is that everyone will be respectful and continue that social distancing at all possible, but we want to save a life if we have to whatever it’s through either a tornado or COVID-19. Our focus is to get as many people as we can safe,” Cooper said.

In Crawford County, every school district has a storm shelter that will be open tonight.

The shelter at Mountainburg High School can hold 500 people.

“We invite everyone to wear their masks in they go into a shelter if they have one, if not just maintain social distancing,” said Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Manager.

If you decide to use the Mountainburg storm shelter, there is a sheet of paper on the door that requires you to write your name, date, and time of entrance and exit.