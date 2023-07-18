Springdale unveils plans for mixed-income housing development

The development will include 77 units, 30 of which will be permanently reserved for low-income households.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark — An investment from Groundwork and a $6.75 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation are making a new mixed-income housing development possible on Emma Avenue in Springdale.

"Big Emma" will be conveniently located on the corner of Emma Avenue and Park Street and, according to a press release, will be made up of 77 units. 30 of those units will be "permanently reserved for households earning below the area median income," according to a press release, these will be known as workforce units. The ground floor of the development will house a coffee shop.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Springdale as of 2021 is over $56,000.

In order to maintain the affordability of the workforce units and tenant income compliance, Community Development Northwest Arkansas will be managing the project.

“As one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, the City looks forward to working with Groundwork and others to ensure there is enough high-quality housing for all who choose to call Springdale home,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The project was designed by BiLd Architects.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device