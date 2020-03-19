x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

community

Springdale Schools providing meals for students during COVID-19 outbreak

Smith Elementary is one of the pick-up locations and prepared around 570 lunch and breakfast boxes on Tuesday (March 17).
Credit: KFSM

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is providing students with meals while they are out of school during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
 
Smith Elementary is one of the pick-up locations and prepared around 570 lunch and breakfast boxes on Tuesday (March 17).

The people who prepare these meals say it is great the school is doing this while the students are out.

“It’s a lot of hard work but it’s worth it. We’re such a big community but with what we’re doing it doesn’t feel like it. It feels like a small town,” said Carol Wood and Jamie Stewart.

The district says they plan to also serve during spring break.
 
They are passing out meals at Hellstern Middle School, Tyson Middle School, Sonora Middle School, Smith Elementary, Jones Elementary, George Elementary and Parson Hills Elementary. 

RELATED: Tyson Foods expands hunger relief efforts by donating 16 million meals

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: What you need to know

RELATED: Prairie Grove cooks work to make sure no kids are hungry

RELATED: Elkins to provide WiFi on wheels for students