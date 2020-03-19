Springdale Schools providing meals for students during COVID-19 outbreak

Smith Elementary is one of the pick-up locations and prepared around 570 lunch and breakfast boxes on Tuesday (March 17).

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is providing students with meals while they are out of school during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The people who prepare these meals say it is great the school is doing this while the students are out.

“It’s a lot of hard work but it’s worth it. We’re such a big community but with what we’re doing it doesn’t feel like it. It feels like a small town,” said Carol Wood and Jamie Stewart.