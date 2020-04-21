Springdale Police help celebrate 2-year-old's birthday

He couldn't have a party due to social distancing because of COVID-19, so first responders showed up to host a parade.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Since social distancing has a regular birthday party off the table, the Springdale Police Department went above and beyond to help celebrate a little boy's birthday.

Jayce's parents, Megan and Josh Emler, say their son was a miracle baby, and local first responders really made his birthday extra special.

"They wrote me and told me to expect something bigger than what I was thinking," Megan said.

The Springdale Police Department and Tontitown Fire Department delivered on that promise, even bringing a present for the 2-year-old.

"There were firefighters and police officers, everyone showed up for Jayce's second birthday," his grandmother Barbie Barth said.

Jayce was born five weeks premature and his family didn't know if he would survive in the NICU, but his parents say it's a miracle he did.

"They put him in the NICU, and he was stable at first but after twenty-four hours he went downhill," Megan said. "They actually told us that they didn't know if we would make it out of the hospital with a baby,"

That makes his second birthday even more special.

It wasn't just police officers and firefighters who showed up for Jayce, but many of their family and friends who they haven't seen in a long time did as well.

"For them to take time out of their day to celebrate one kid and make him feel above and beyond is pretty amazing," Josh said.

Jayce danced with his cousins, ate candy and was overjoyed by his birthday parade.

"There is so much love and care during this sad time, and he is just an angel," Barth said.