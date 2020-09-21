Springdale Mayor releases Halloween guidelines for residents

Mayor Sprouse says trick-or-treating will not be banned and says residents have the ability to safely participate while deciding what's best for their family.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — City of Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse is reaching out to residents about the guidelines for fall festivals and trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor says things will look and feel a bit different this year.

Mayor Sprouse says trick-or-treating will not be banned and says residents have the ability to safely participate while deciding what's best for their family.

He did say however that residents should remember to follow the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines when participating in these events.

Here are a few things the mayor says to remember as Halloween approaches.

If you would like to participate in trick-or-treating traditions of handing out treats, please leave your outside lights on as an indicator that you are providing treats.

If you wish to not participate in handing out treats, please consider turning your front lights off as an indicator to trick-or-treaters that you are not participating.

If you decide you want your children to participate and accept treats, please consider that you are willfully taking on the risk of exposure and any responsibilities associate with that risk.

If your children are participating, please avoid residences that do not have their exterior lights on.

Whether you are participating as a resident passing out treats or if you have children who will be participating as a trick-or-treater, the City of Springdale asks that you go through the following screening questions beforehand. If you answer yes to any of these questions please refrain from exposing others.

1. Do you have any of these symptoms that are not caused by another condition?

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Recent loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

2. Within the past 14 days, have you had contact with anyone that you know had COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms? Contact is being 6 feet (2 meters) or closer for more than 15 minutes with a person, or having direct contact with fluids from a person with COVID-19 (for example, being coughed or sneezed on).

3. Have you had a positive COVID-19 test for active virus in the past 10 days?

4. Within the past 14 days, has a public health or medical professional told you to self-monitor, self-isolate, or self-quarantine because of concerns about COVID-19 infection?

The mayor says to remember that it is important to remain socially distanced. If you are unable to do so, please wear a mask.