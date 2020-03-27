Springdale family brings flowers to those homebound during COVID-19

One local family is taking bouquets of flowers, walking up to homes and simply dropping them off at the doors of the elderly, foster families and neighbors.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In a time of uncertainty with COVID-19, the Charles family from Springdale is spreading joy throughout the community

They're doing this by taking bouquets of flowers, walking up to homes and simply dropping them off at the doors of the elderly, foster families and neighbors.

“We are in a time that no one expected so it's been really neat I think to come together as a community and just think outside the box on how we can help each other and do things we would want someone to do for us,” Whitney Charles said.

A few days ago Whitney called up to her local Sam's Club to see if they had a few extra flowers in the back they'd be willing to donate. She says she was hoping she and her two kids could drop off flowers at a local retirement community.

“I just thought they were going to give us a couple of bundles like little carnations. They gave me a whole entire cartfull of beautiful roses, daiseys, all kinds of flowers,” Whitney said.

So the Charles family loaded up their car with the flowers and went to deliver them, a simple action that made the day of many.

"A lot of them wanted to hug our kids, they said bless you guys and we thank you so much,” Whitney said.

She says while brightening the days of the recipients it's making an impact on her kids that will last a lifetime.

“They said thank you, it made me happy, I was so glad,” said Zaydee and Zyan Charles.

Ellen Dudley was working on her flower beds outside when the Charles kids came up to her and offered her flowers.

“It was a wonderful thought and it really warmed my heart,” Dudley said.

Dudley says she lives alone and in a time of social distancing she doesn’t get many visitors, so to receive flowers from strangers was nothing short of a blessing.

“It's wonderful. It’s a Godsend you know God is here and He is with us and He will see us through this and He brings out these beautiful people to do things like that for us,” Dudley said.