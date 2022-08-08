New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books

The new Springdale Dollar General is now open and offering new ways to help serve its community both in and out of the store.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community.

The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app.

The new Springdale Dollar General features the company’s new home décor and expanded party preparation selection along with offering fresh produce. The produce offered is the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

To commemorate the opening of the store, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to Hunt Elementary School to benefit students from kindergarten to fifth grade. The store also opens up the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. To find the nearest literacy program near you, click here.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Springdale store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”