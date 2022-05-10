Small Oklahoma town heads to state tournament, first time since 1998

It'll be the first time in 24 years that both Buffalo Valley teams will make the journey to Oklahoma City.

TALIHINA, Okla. — In eastern Oklahoma, about ten miles west of Talihina, sits the blink-and-you'll-miss-it town of Buffalo Valley. The town of about 500 residents lives a quiet life but sure knows how to make some noise when it comes to the Buffalo Valley Schools' athletics.

On Wednesday, both the girls' fast-pitch softball team and boys' fall baseball team gathered among other students, teachers, parents and community members for a send-off to remember.

"They made the state playoffs," said Lyndon Howze, Buffalo Valley Schools' superintendent. But why was this year so special? "1998 was the last time both teams went to the state tournament," continued Howze.

For the first time in 24 years, both athletic programs will make 160-mile trip to Oklahoma City, together.

The once-in-a-generation accomplishment would already be something the players and town remember, but on Wednesday two special guests helped make the send-off memorable.

Lucy and Ethel are a pair of buffalo purchased by Kari Collins, a mom to a senior baseball player.

"I was like, 'these kids are going to go to state,'" said Collins. "I was just like, 'oh my gosh, would it not be cool to have buffalo, you know, to lead them out.'"

The bovine pair are fitting for the school named after buffalo, and behind a police escort, the buffalo helped lead the 34 buffalo athletes to Oklahoma City.

Both the girls' fast-pitch softball and boys' fall baseball tournaments will begin Thursday. A champion will be named Saturday.

The teams will each play for their respective state championships, but no matter what happens, their community and school are behind them.

"I can't imagine what it will be like when they come home, what will be waiting here if they both were to come home with championships," says Buffalo Valley High School principal and athletic director Stephen Haddox. "The welcome is going to be just as good no matter what they do."

If you are wondering what Lucy and Ethel will be doing for the rest of the school year, Collins has the answer. "Well, the year's not over. We still have basketball, and we got another season of softball and baseball."

