New sit-down e-scooters being piloted in Fayetteville

The City of Fayetteville is piloting the new "Cosmo" sit-down e-scooter which can be ridden anywhere bicycles are allowed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is now piloting the new Veo “Cosmo” electric scooter.

The "Cosmo" is a sit-down e-scooter that, like the current electric scooters, can be ridden anywhere bicycles are allowed. This includes streets and paved trails with an up to 15 mph speed limit.

This new version of e-scooter has a lower center of gravity and bigger wheels giving it more stability than the stand-up scooters.

You must be at least 16 years old to ride and must obey the same traffic laws as drivers when on the roadways.

To learn more, including rules for riding and parking, click here.

