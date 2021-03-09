Siloam Springs deploys 3 additional firefighters to assist with Hurricane Ida aftermath

This team is made up of members who were deployed as a strike team of structural firefighters to backfill stations and provide relief to duty for other crews.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas — The Siloam Springs Fire Department (SPFD) reported that additional members have been deployed to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

"We have had three more members of our department deploy to assist with Hurricane Ida's aftermath," said Captain Jeff Grass.

Captain Jeff Grass, Captain Kyle Huffman and Paramedic Jared Cate all left this week in support of the Arkansas Firefighting Strike Team.

According to the SSFD, This team is made up of members from Fort Smith, Siloam Springs, Vilonia, Nashville and Arkadelphia, who were deployed as a strike team of structural firefighters to backfill stations and provide relief to duty crews that have been working since the hurricane.

The SSPD shared the photos below in a Facebook post on Sunday (Sept 5).

Image one: Captain Grass and Captain Huffman after completing an assignment.