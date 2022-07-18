Signatures certified for Sunday alcohol sales in Bentonville & Rogers

The city clerks in Bentonville and Rogers validated the signatures needed to put the Sunday alcohol sales on the general election ballot.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Keep Our Dollars Local campaign, the committee working to put the allowance of Sunday sales of alcohol in Rogers and Bentonville on the ballot, announced that the clerks in both cities validated the signatures needed to put the issue on the general election ballot this fall.

In Bentonville, the clerk validated 2,300 signatures and the Rogers City Clerk on June 30 validated 2,450 signatures to send the issue to voters this November.

“We appreciate all of the time and hard work spent by the Rogers and Bentonville city clerks and their staffs in validating the signatures, and we’re excited to be one step closer to giving our citizens the option to keep more of their retail dollars local,” said Clay Kendall, committee chairman. “We know people are driving out of Bentonville and Rogers every Sunday to shop in the neighboring communities that already allow Sunday alcohol sales. This will not only give consumers more buying options but will provide additional revenue for important services here in our communities,” said Kendall.

The petitions were required to have signatures from 15% of the qualified voters who cast ballots in the last state governor's election in each city.

The measures must receive final approval from the Benton County Quorum Court before being placed on the ballot. The Benton County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday, July 19, to discuss this issue.

