How to support the unsheltered community during freezing Arkansas temperatures

The most urgent need, 7hills CEO Mike Williams said, is for funding to support these warming shelter efforts.

ARKANSAS, USA — A group of community centers in Arkansas are teaming up to serve unsheltered populations across the area as freezing temperatures begin to dip. For live updates on weather forecasts across the area, click here.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 7hills is providing a warming center. From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Salvation Army and Genesis Church will provide overnight shelter on Monday. The centers will release a statement by 2 p.m. on Tuesday on whether the same setup will take place tomorrow.

If the shelter at the Salvation Army overflows, Genesis Church will open its doors to operate an emergency overflow shelter. Guests staying there will have cots, blankets, pillows, and a storage bin.

At 6:00 a.m., Genesis Church and The Salvation Army close their overnight shelter, and transportation will be provided to 7hills. 7hills opens at 6:00 a.m. on these cold days to provide a warming center, coffee, breakfast and lunch, winter clothing, and bathrooms. 7hills is extending their normal hours to 6 p.m. to "complement the Salvation Army and Genesis Church shelter operating hours," 7hills said.

“With wind chill in the teens this week coupled with freezing rain, this presents a very dangerous scenario for our unsheltered neighbors. This collaborative response is all about saving lives,” said Mike Williams, CEO at 7hills.

Those wanting to support the shelters' collaborating emergency response can go to this website to learn more or donate.

