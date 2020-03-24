Send a sentiment, share a smile with Arkansas children in residential programs

You can make a child's day by simply sending a postcard, greeting card, note, or letter to children in residential homes during this COVID-19 event.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Methodist Family Health is asking Arkansans to send notes, letters, or cards to children in residential programs in order to spread a little joy.

“Do you remember getting a letter in the mail that was all yours?” asked Kelli Reep, director of communications with Methodist Family Health. “Or a birthday card, a note from a friend, a magazine clipping from your family? Remember the grin you got when seeing that envelope in their handwriting? That’s what we want our kids to experience, especially during this COVID-19 event.”

Sending a postcard, greeting card, note, or letter to any of these children is a simple way to share with someone during this COVID-19 event.

"Whether it's a letter on notebook paper, a postcard from the post office, a hand-drawn picture from your child, or a card saying, ‘You are the best, and I believe in you,’ your sentiment will bring a lot of light to children in our care who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues,” Reep said.

You can send your mail to any of the addresses below: